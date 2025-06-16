OBITUARY: Kyle Lewis Gearhart

Kyle Lewis Gearhart, age 27, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, entered heaven on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Kyle was born on February 1, 1998, in Howell, Michigan, later living in nearby Fowlerville, graduating from Fowlerville High School in 2017. He attended Ferris State University, before moving to Spring Hill, Tennessee in 2018, at which time he attended Columbia State Community College, where he earned an Associate of Science in mechanical engineering, while on the honor roll. He later attended Tennessee Tech University.

Kyle worked at General Motors in Spring Hill, Tennessee in the general assembly area. He took great pride in his job and in meeting the rigorous requirements and preparation for his new job into the skilled trades at GM.

Kyle enjoyed celebrating his birthday with a family dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings, a tradition initiated by his mother during his elementary school years. He enjoyed playing video games, collecting Funko Pop figures, spending time with his dogs, and most importantly, he cherished moments with his family.

He was a Christian who often spoke of his love of God, and was baptized on May 4, 2025. He is now rejoicing with God and the angels.

He is lovingly remembered by his mother, Sondra Mesnard of Spring Hill, Tennessee, his father, Buck Gearhart of Howell, Michigan, his sisters, Katie (Jordan) Frew of Smithville, Missouri, and Kimberly (Shaun) Smith of Holly, Michigan, his grandmothers, Joyce Gearhart of Fenton, Michigan and Patty Mesnard of Spring Hill, Tennessee, his nieces, Nevaeh, Emery, Alara Frew and Ellie Ky Smith, to be born in September, his nephew, Oliver Frew, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Kyle was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lowell Gearhart and Larry Mesnard, and his cousin, Rachel Tulip.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM, on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee, with Pastor Eric Redd officiating. The family will visit with friends on Saturday, from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.