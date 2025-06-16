Dunkin Iced Coffee Day Returns on June 18

The start of summer just got a whole lot cooler! America’s largest donut and coffee brand is once again turning iced coffee runs into moments of joy with the return of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day. For one day only, on Wednesday, June 18, Dunkin’ guests can sip with purpose: $1 from every iced coffee and cold brew sold at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide will be donated to the Joy in Childhood Foundation, whose mission is to bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness.

Whether guests like it bold, sweet or with a splash of cream, their go-to iced drink will do more than fuel their days. This annual event, now in its fourth year, has become a powerful moment for giving back, with every cup helping to fund child-focused nonprofit organizations. One hundred percent of the donated funds raised on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day will go back to local communities, supporting health and hunger relief organizations that share the Foundation’s commitment to delivering joy to kids when and where it’s needed most.

This year, the impact is expanding beyond the counter. Now Dunkin’ is bringing joy online: starting June 18, 100% of proceeds from sales on ShopDunkin.com will also support the Foundation, while supplies last. Dunkin’ is bringing back previous launches and past sold-out merchandise. From the brand’s first-ever wedding merch collection to Dunkin’ duvet covers, fan-favorite pieces are making a comeback on June 18 – giving guests a second chance to shop while supporting a joyful cause.

In 2024, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day raised $2.1 million, powering hundreds of grants for local nonprofit partners’ programs that bring happiness and healing to kids across the country. From art and music therapy to facility dogs and patient milestone celebrations like prom, the Foundation’s grants ensure kids and their families experience moments of normalcy – and joy – when they need them most.

Source: Dunkin

