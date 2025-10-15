OBITUARY: Jane Elizabeth Bryant

Jane Elizabeth Bryant, age 80, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2025. She was born in Jackson, Mississippi, to the late Mildred Abernathy and James Harold Orr.

Jane lived a life full of adventure and joy. She worked as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines. Of all the places she visited, Hawaii held a special place in her heart. Jane was known for her warm spirit and creativity. She adored her pets, enjoyed playing golf and bridge, and found joy in jewelry making and painting.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Bryant.

Those left to cherish Jane’s memory are her sisters, Becky Goodin (Otis) and Harriett “Happy” Thayer, along with their children and grandchildren.

The care of Jane Elizabeth Bryant and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.