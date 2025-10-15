OBITUARY: Virginia H. Lapins

Virginia H. Lapins, age 86, of Brentwood, Tenn., died on October 14, 2025.

Known as “Ginny,” she was born on June 28, 1939 in Plainfield, N.J., to Pauline McClain Hall and Howard W. Hall. She grew up in Piedmont, Calif., and graduated from Piedmont High School. She attended the University of Arizona where she was a member of the synchronized swim team. It was there that she met her future husband, Doug Lapins and they married in 1960 during their senior year of college.

Ginny was a steadfast and generous partner to Doug during their 56 years of marriage. They moved frequently for Doug’s work, living in California, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, and Illinois. After he retired, they traveled to Romania, Ukraine, Moldova, and Peru; during these trips, Ginny volunteered in orphanages and shelters while Doug consulted with business leaders. In 1997, they moved to Pinehurst, N.C., where they lived for more than 20 years.

She had a knack for welcoming people into a community and served in this role in many of the places they lived. In 1985, the Newcomers Club of Walnut Creek, Calif., honored her for her dedication and service. Later in her life, she trained as a Stephen Minister, offering Christian companionship and comfort to people during times of distress.

Ginny was a gifted seamstress, making many of her daughters’ clothes and creating matching outfits in miniature for their Barbie dolls. She later applied those skills to creating beautiful quilts for family and friends that she sewed entirely by hand; her quilts won awards at fairs and contests wherever she entered them. She and Doug enjoyed playing golf and bridge together and with friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Laura (John) Willis of Sewanee, Tenn., and Katie Lapins of Murfreesboro, Tenn; two grandsons, Addison Willis of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Aaron Willis of Sewanee; her siblings Linda Jones of Walnut Creek, Calif., and Rod (Judith) Hall of Carmel, Calif.; and many nephews and nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her sister, Barbara Tuttle.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Arrangements are being handled by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.