Nothing Bundt Cakes Unveils Triple Treat with REESE’S & OREO for Halloween

True to its word, Nothing Bundt Cakes® is revealing its most anticipated Pop-Up Flavor to date — arriving just in time for Halloween!

When REESE’S and OREO® unveiled their highly anticipated collaboration this summer, fans flooded social media with enthusiasm, celebrating it as the ultimate flavor combination. Now, America’s #1 Candy Brand and #1 Cookie are joining forces with America’s #1 Restaurant Brand to deliver a seasonal creation with a limited-time Bundtlet ideal for any Halloween gathering.

The Triple Treat Made With REESE’S & OREO® The beloved OREO® Cookies & Cream flavor comes loaded with chopped REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups, filled with REESE’S Peanut Butter Sauce, and finished with both OREO® Cookie pieces and chopped REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups. Available from Oct. 20 to Nov. 9 in Bundtlet size, while supplies last.

As Halloween approaches, the Triple Treat unites three of America’s most beloved brands to deliver the season’s most exciting dessert.

