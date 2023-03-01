OBITUARY: James Edward Skinner Sr.

James Edward Skinner, Sr. age 86 of Columbia, TN, formerly of Franklin, TN passed away on February 25, 2023.

He was born in the Duplex Community to the late Oscar & Addie Skinner.

James retired after 45 plus years with Bruce Hardwood Flooring. Not long after his retirement, he was asked to come back to the company to teach the other employees how to operate things. James was a former member of Triune Apostolic Church. He was a loving husband, father & grandfather, and will be missed by all who knew him.

James is preceded in death by his wife, Ronda Skinner; brothers, Floyd Skinner, William “Bub” Skinner and Albert Owen; sisters, Elizabeth Givens, Rena Beard and Janie Dickinson.

He is survived by his son, James E. Jr. (Sabrina) Skinner of Columbia, TN; daughter, Patricia (Brad) Welch of Thompsons Station, TN; grandchildren, Emily Skinner & Katelynn Skinner and Bradley Welch & Madelinn Welch; great-granddaughter, Evelinn James Lehman-Welch; sister, Linda Kergan of Murfreesboro, TN and many loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Larry Pearre will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family & Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/