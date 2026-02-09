Helen Susan Brown, age 82, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2025. She was born on March 13, 1943, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Benjamin Sheffield and Kathlyn Brown Johnson.

Helen dedicated her life to shaping and encouraging young people through education and athletics. She was a beloved teacher and coach whose influence reached far beyond the classroom and gym. Helen taught Physical Education at Antioch High School, where she also served as coach for girls’ basketball, softball, and track, inspiring countless students with her discipline, kindness, and unwavering belief in their potential. Later in her career, she continued her passion for education at West End Middle School, from which she retired after many faithful years of service.

Outside of her professional life, Helen had a lifelong love of horses and found great joy in them. She was known for her warm heart, steady strength, and her ability to make others feel seen and valued.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Donald Brown; and brother-in-law, Joe Puckett.

Those left to cherish Helen’s memory are her children, Debbie Gaidos (Brad), Donna Nichols (John), and Tim Brown (LeAnn); sister, Gail Puckett; grandchildren, Mackenzie Davis (Calvin), Bailey Gaidos, Walt Nichols (Adelein), and Carter Nichols; and great-grandson, Hutton Davis.

The Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Lynn Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Brad Gaidos, John Nichols, Walt Nichols, Carter Nichols, and Calvin Davis serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The care of Helen Susan Brown and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

