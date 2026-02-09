Tennesseans Can Now Claim a Free Carbon Monoxide Detectors

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) announce the expansion of the lifesaving “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” free smoke alarm program to include carbon monoxide detectors.

Begun in 2012, “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” is a grant-funded fire safety education and smoke alarm installation program administered by the SFMO. To date, more than 342,000 smoke alarms have been distributed through “Get Alarmed” to Tennessee fire departments and over 295,000 have been installed. Most importantly, 524 people have been saved by alerts from smoke alarms installed through this program.

In 2025, the SFMO began providing carbon monoxide (CO) alarms to fire departments as the detectors became available and started the process of acquiring more CO detectors via a federal grant. The SFMO is now in possession of a new supply of smoke alarms and CO detectors and wants to further support Tennesseans in the wake of Winter Storm Fern.

“During Winter Storm Fern, people turned to alternative power and heating sources in order to stay warm and, tragically, that led to CO-related illnesses and fatalities,” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “I offer my condolences to the people who lost their loved ones to CO poisoning during this tragic event. Looking ahead, our team stands ready to help prevent future home fire and CO fatalities. We have supplied the Metro Nashville Fire Department with over 400 CO alarms for installation in homes where Nashville residents are still using gas-powered generators. In the wake of the severe winter weather, I encourage Tennesseans to check their homes’ CO detectors and smoke alarms in order to ensure they are working properly and can avoid any additional tragic losses of life.”

An odorless, colorless gas, CO is created when natural fuels used in household items such as heaters or gas-powered generators burn incompletely. After severe storms such as Winter Storm Fern occur, generators are frequently used to provide power if a home or business’s electrical system or power supply has been damaged or destroyed. Exposure to CO can cause loss of consciousness, illness, or even death.

Through “Get Alarmed, Tennessee”, fire safety educational materials as well as 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms, bed-shakers for the deaf and hearing impaired, and CO detectors are distributed to participating fire departments who then deliver the educational materials and install the alarms.

“Citizens who need working CO detectors and smoke alarms should contact their local fire departments and ask if they participate in the program,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Mike Bell. “Additionally, Tennesseans who meet the requirements for receiving an alarm or detector can make a request via our website. Once we receive the request, we will notify the appropriate fire department about the request.”

For more fire safety information, visit tn.gov/fire.

