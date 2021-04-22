OBITUARY: Eddie Wayne Staggs

Eddie Wayne Staggs – Age 79 of Brentwood, TN. April 18, 2021.

Preceded in death by daughter, Kristi Lee Staggs; parents, Willard and Lorene Staggs; sister, Janice Gaddes; brothers, Alton and Charles “Buddy” Staggs.

Eddie served our country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was the owner and operator of Game Room Equipment. Mr. Eddie and Ms. Iris owned and operated the Flour Shop Bakery in Brentwood for over 30 years. Eddie loved his family and never met a stranger.

Survived by wife, Iris Foster Staggs; daughter, Kerri Staggs Herndon; granddaughter, Kaylee Herndon; and brother, Larry Don Staggs.

Memorial services will be conducted Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Wendell Byrd. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.