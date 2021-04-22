OBITUARY: Eddie Wayne Staggs

Eddie Wayne Staggs – Age 79 of Brentwood, TN. April 18, 2021.
Preceded in death by daughter, Kristi Lee Staggs; parents, Willard and Lorene Staggs; sister, Janice Gaddes; brothers, Alton and Charles “Buddy” Staggs.
Eddie served our country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was the owner and operator of Game Room Equipment. Mr. Eddie and Ms. Iris owned and operated the Flour Shop Bakery in Brentwood for over 30 years. Eddie loved his family and never met a stranger.
Survived by wife, Iris Foster Staggs; daughter, Kerri Staggs Herndon; granddaughter, Kaylee Herndon; and brother, Larry Don Staggs.
Memorial services will be conducted Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Wendell Byrd. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.