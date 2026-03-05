Dennis Martin Nelson, 73, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on February 27, 2026.

Born on June 3, 1952, and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Dennis graduated from Montgomery Bell Academy before attending Emory University in Atlanta. He began his career in the food industry, traveling across the country to help open and manage new restaurants, before eventually returning home to Nashville. There, he built a long career in sales — a profession well suited to him, as he loved working with people and had a natural ease in conversation. He was known for his storytelling and his sense of humor, whether with family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, or strangers alike.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Wallace Nelson. He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Sally Elizabeth Pace Nelson, to whom he was a devoted husband; his children, Graham Nelson (Lacy), Adam Nelson, and Anna Nelson (Paul), of whom he was especially proud; his adored grandchildren, Arden and McClain, who knew him as “Pop Pop”; and his sister, Karen Nelson of New York, with whom he shared a close and enduring bond despite the distance between them.

He enjoyed many simple pleasures: sitting in his den by a fire with his dogs, Phoebe and Esme, curled up nearby — often with peanut M&M’s close at hand; working in the yard and taking pride in his grass; sitting by the pool listening to music with a cigar and a bourbon or margarita; walking around Radnor Lake or Publix; spending time in a cabin in Gatlinburg; and visiting the beach in Destin. He also had a deep passion for cooking — one he inherited from his father and passed on to his children.

Dennis will be remembered for his sociability, his humor, and the pride he took in his family. He will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Funeral Services Provided By Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville

9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221

