After 50 Years, Harpeth True Value to Close Franklin Store

After 50 years in business, Harpeth True Value in Franklin will close. A sign outside the store says the store will close on April 1, 2026.

Harpeth True Value shared the following statement regarding the closure:

For more than fifty years, the doors of Harpeth True Value have opened each morning with one simple purpose: to serve our friends and neighbors here in Franklin.

What began as a hometown hardware store in a quieter, smaller Franklin more than 50 years ago, grew alongside this community through decades of change. We watched farmland become neighborhoods, two-lane roads become busy thoroughfares, and families grow from first homes to generational homes. Through it all, one thing never changed. You trusted us to be part of your lives. Whether it was helping a young couple pick out their first toolbox, helping you pick out plants and flowers each Spring, tracking down a hard-to-find bolt on a Saturday afternoon, or simply sharing stories at the counter, we were never just a store. We were a gathering place. A resource. A familiar face when you needed one.

It is with heavy hearts that we share that our final day of business will be April 1, 2026.

Like many small, independent businesses across the country, financial realities and the changing retail landscape have made it impossible for us to continue. This decision was not made lightly. It comes after deep reflection, countless conversations, and a sincere desire to find an offramp to another path forward. Unfortunately, this is where our journey must come to an end.

But what remains, and what will always remain, is our gratitude to our friend and community.

You allowed us to be part of your projects, your milestones, and your everyday moments for more than 50 years! Generations of families walked through our doors. A lot of you first came in holding your parents’ hands and later returned with children of your own. That kind of trust is something we never took for granted.

In the coming weeks, we invite you to stop by, not just to shop, but to share memories, grab some popcorn, and spend a little time with the people who made this place feel like home. Come say goodbye to the familiar faces who have helped you, laughed with you, and served you faithfully over the years. Many of them have been part of your lives for decades, like Charley, who has dedicated more than 50 years to this store! Plus his sons, Jason and Matthew. Our contractors all know and trust Patty Buswell and Sheila Coleman, and on the sales floor you have been greeted time and again by people like David Swain, Jessica Lindsey, and Ken Standbridge.They are more than employees. They are the heart and soul of Harpeth True Value, and they would love the chance to see you one more time.

While this chapter is ending, the relationships we built here will never truly end. We will forever be proud to have been your neighborhood hardware store.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for welcoming us into your lives for more than 50 years. Thank you for your loyalty. Thank you for your kindness. Thank you for allowing us to serve you and this extraordinary community.

Find Harpeth True Value Hardware at 203 Downs Boulevard, Franklin.

