David “Dave” Harvey Easterday, 85, of Franklin, TN, formerly of Meade, KS, and Tyrone, OK, was called home on May 20, 2026.

A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Meade Church of the Nazarene, with James Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Meade, KS.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 15, 2026, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Published by Dodge City Daily Globe from Jun. 12 to Jun. 16, 2026.

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This obituary was published by Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary – Meade.