Lamberto Arriaga Cerda, age 78, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 11, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born on September 17, 1947, in Monterrey, Mexico, son of the late Fererico Cerda and Maria-Arriaga Cerda. Lamberto lived a life defined by hard work, dedication, and devotion to those he loved. He spent many years working in the construction industry, where his strong work ethic and commitment to providing for his family earned the respect of all who knew him. Above all else, Lamberto treasured his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend whose kindness, wisdom, and quiet strength left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him. His legacy of perseverance, love, and faith will continue to live on through the lives he touched.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Deborah Cerda, children, Zachery (Tristan) Cerda & Matthew Cerda, grandchildren, Ruth & Eleanor Cerda, siblings, Ennque, Pasquale, Isabelle, Telanio & Eursivo, along with numerous family members and friends who will cherish his memory forever.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Cerda Family Cemetery, Franklin, Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Jones Chapel Church, 3864 Johnson Hollow Road, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee 37179.

Family and friends are invited to gather to share memories, honor Lamberto’s life, and celebrate the love and legacy he leaves behind.

Services have been entrusted to Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, 105 SE Parkway #110, Franklin, TN 37064. (615) 721-7968 | www.stephensfs.com

“Forever in our hearts, always in our memories.”

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This obituary was published by Stephens Funeral Home & Cremation Services.