6/12/26: Overcast with Moderate Rain Expected; High 81, Low 71; Wind 11 mph, 75% Precip Chance This Afternoon

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 75.6°F with a wind speed of 11.4 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 81°F, with a low of 70.7°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 12.5 mph later in the afternoon. There is a 75% chance of rain, with total expected precipitation of approximately 0.28 in. Moderate rain is forecasted for the remainder of the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.9°F, and winds are expected to decrease to around 6.9 mph. Although conditions will remain overcast, the chance of precipitation decreases to 20% as we move into the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 71°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 75% chance · 0.28 in Now 76°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 81°F 71°F Rain: moderate Saturday 89°F 71°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 79°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 73°F 60°F Overcast Tuesday 76°F 61°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 82°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 86°F 75°F Drizzle: dense

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