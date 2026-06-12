Home Weather 6/12/26: Overcast with Moderate Rain Expected; High 81, Low 71; Wind 11...

6/12/26: Overcast with Moderate Rain Expected; High 81, Low 71; Wind 11 mph, 75% Precip Chance This Afternoon

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 75.6°F with a wind speed of 11.4 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 81°F, with a low of 70.7°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 12.5 mph later in the afternoon. There is a 75% chance of rain, with total expected precipitation of approximately 0.28 in. Moderate rain is forecasted for the remainder of the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.9°F, and winds are expected to decrease to around 6.9 mph. Although conditions will remain overcast, the chance of precipitation decreases to 20% as we move into the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
71°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
75% chance · 0.28 in
Now
76°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 81°F 71°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 89°F 71°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 79°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 73°F 60°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 82°F 61°F Overcast
Thursday 86°F 75°F Drizzle: dense
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