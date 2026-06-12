6/12/26: Overcast with Moderate Rain Expected; High 81, Low 71; Wind 11 mph, 75% Precip Chance This Afternoon

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 75.6°F with a wind speed of 11.4 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 81°F, with a low of 70.7°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 12.5 mph later in the afternoon. There is a 75% chance of rain, with total expected precipitation of approximately 0.28 in. Moderate rain is forecasted for the remainder of the day.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.9°F, and winds are expected to decrease to around 6.9 mph. Although conditions will remain overcast, the chance of precipitation decreases to 20% as we move into the evening.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|81°F
|71°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|89°F
|71°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|79°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|73°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|76°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|82°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|86°F
|75°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
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