Daniel “Dan the Man” Horvath, age 66, of Nolensville, Tennessee, received his gift of eternal life on Friday, May 29, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma and lymphoma.

Dan was born on June 13, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Michael and Rosemary Horvath. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for three years while stationed in Germany with the Third Armored Division. His love for his country and pride in his service remained an important part of who he was throughout his life.

Dan was a faithful man, a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a dependable provider for his family. He was known for his quiet strength, sharp wit, gentle humor, and easygoing spirit. Affectionately known as Dan-O, Pop, Papa, and “Dan the Man,” he had a way of making ordinary moments memorable – often with a funny song, a playful rhyme, or an unexpected comment that left everyone smiling.

Dan shared 42 beautiful years of marriage with his wife, Shelia. Together, they built a life rooted in love, faith, family, and devotion. He loved the way they complemented one another, and he loved Shelia deeply and faithfully. Their marriage was a testimony to commitment, partnership, and enduring love through every season.

He was a loving and caring father to his sons, Jordan and Joel, and a proud grandfather to Gabriel. Dan was always there for his family, offering guidance, support, wisdom, and love. Through the way he lived, he showed his sons what it meant to be a man of faith, a devoted husband, a strong father, and a faithful provider. His legacy will continue through the lessons he instilled in them.

Dan’s faith in God was steady and deeply rooted. He attended church faithfully, taught and directed Sunday school, and read the Bible many times throughout his life. During his illness, his faith only grew stronger. Even in his most difficult days, Dan remained anchored in his trust in God, finding strength in the truth that God is always faithful.

Professionally, Dan worked as an IT Project Manager at Asurion, where he was known for his leadership, dependability, and willingness to help others. He valued the relationships he built with his coworkers and took pride in the work he did.

Dan loved adventure and time spent with family. He enjoyed cruising, road trips, skiing, visiting national parks, playing card and board games, golfing, and watching cooking shows. In earlier years, he was also known as a talented third baseman on his church softball team. He loved music, enjoyed writing poems and songs for his wife, and had read every Tom Clancy book. He had his own opinions about many things – including his firm belief that Star Wars was not worth the fuss.

A perfect day for Dan was simple and full of the things he loved most: waking up early beside his wife, enjoying a cup of coffee, walking the dogs, sharing a few kisses from both Shelia and the pups, and beginning the day with purpose.

Dan also had a tender love for his dogs. He was preceded in death by his beloved Pomeranian, Harley Davidson Horvath, and survived by his granddogs, Duchess and Barky, whom he loved to walk.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Shelia Horvath; his sons, Jordan and Joel; his grandson, Gabriel, all of Nolensville, Tennessee; his brother, Michael Horvath and wife Ruth, of Staunton, Virginia; and his niece, Kimberly Verhoev and husband Glenn, of Justin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Rosemary Horvath, and his sister, Christine Rush.

Dan will be remembered for his unwavering faith, his devotion to family, his love of country, his humor, his strength, and the joy he brought into everyday life. He faced life’s challenges with courage and grace, never allowing illness to define him. His family takes comfort in knowing that he is at peace and held in the arms of his Savior.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held on June 6th, 2026, at 12 pm, at First United Pentecostal Church, located at 7512 Charlotte Pike with Bishop Ron Becton and Dan Rigdon officiating.

Visitation with the Horvath family will be on June 6th, 2026, from 10am until the service time at First Church.

Interment will precede on Friday, June 5th, 2026, at the Middle TN Veterans Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Art Helps Cancer (Nolensville) https://www.arthelpscancer.org/donate or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Donate Today | The American Cancer Society

Arrangements in the care of Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services, 6949 Charlotte Pike, Suite 104 (615) 857-9955. We are proud to be West Nashville & Bellevue’s only locally owned and operated burial & cremation provider.

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This obituary was published by Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services – Nashville.