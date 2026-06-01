YMCA Announces Safety, Drowning Detection Tool for Indoor Pools

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee has announced a substantial investment in AngelEye, a state-of-the-art water safety monitoring system, which will assist on-duty lifeguards in keeping members and guests safe in its indoor swimming pools.

Click for More News

AngelEye is an advanced drowning detection system that uses a combination of patented motion-activated underwater and above-water cameras to detect and analyze the movements of swimmers and provide real-time notifications to safety personnel in the event it detects a possible swimmer in distress.

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee first piloted AngelEye in late 2025, and its performance led to the decision to deploy the technology across all 12 family wellness centers. Installations are scheduled for the Sumner County, Franklin and Robertson County Family YMCAs throughout the month of May, and each system will undergo up to 30 days of testing after installation to include information gathering and learning by the technology before being fully incorporated into lifeguarding procedures at each location. This first round of installations coincided with National Water Safety Month, an annual observance each May that seeks to educate and promote strong safety cultures across pools, programs, and communities. The Y anticipates complete installation of the software for all its indoor pools by the end of the year.

The AngelEye system operates on a closed, secure network designed to protect swimmer privacy. Images captured by the system are used solely for drowning detection and response and, when applicable, lifeguard training purposes.

“AngelEye is a proactive tool we are excited to incorporate to support our lifeguards, but it is not designed to replace them,” said Holly Sanders, executive director of risk management for the Y. “Providing a safe environment for our members and guests is always our top priority, and this is just another important investment to help ensure individuals who visit our centers feel safe in our pools.”

Sanders adds that while use of the technology could one day be considered for outdoor pools, the Y’s priority is to put this layer of added protection indoors, where pools operate year-round.

While AngelEye is broadly used in Europe, it is new to the United States. The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is only the third organization in the U.S. to incorporate AngelEye technology as part of its safety and risk management operations, and only the second YMCA association in the country which has deployed this type of technology.

“We are proud to partner with the YMCA of Middle Tennessee as it continues to invest in the safety of its members, guests and staff,” said Gianluca Marcato, director of operations at AngelEye. “We see drowning detection technology as part of the natural evolution of aquatic safety. Much like seat belts were once a new layer of protection, and later became a normal part of everyday safety, we believe technologies like AngelEye can help define the next standard for safer aquatic environments. AngelEye is designed to support, not replace, trained lifeguards through real-time monitoring and alerts when a potential swimmer in distress is detected.”