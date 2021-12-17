OBITUARY: Cory Scott Allen

Cory Scott Allen, age 38 of Atlanta, GA passed away December 13, 2021.

Cory was born April 27, 1983 in Denver CO, but moved to Arkansas at the age of 3 months. He has many close and wonderful friends he grew up with in London and Russellville Arkansas.

Cory graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, and also attended culinary school in Nashville. Eventually Cory entered into acting, and has made many wonderful acting friends all over the world, particularly in Atlanta where he lived and worked.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Grady & Joy Allen; maternal grandfather, Oscar Hill; and his uncle, John C. Hill. Cory is survived by his parents, Barry & Cindy Lou Allen; grandmother, Virginia R. (Travis) Pieper of Odessa, TX; aunts & uncles, Sid (Mindi) Hill of Spring Hill, TN, Lane (Tanny) Allen of Dublin, TX and Marcy (Logan) Bradley of Magnolia, TX and many loving cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Monday, December 20, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Generations Church, 408 Church St. STE 100, Franklin, TN 37064. Kraig Wall will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Sean Feucht Ministries at www.seanfeucht.com so that others can come to love Jesus as Cory did. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com