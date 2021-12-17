OBITUARY: Christopher Allen Close

Christopher Allen Close, age 49 of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully December 10, 2021.

Christopher was raised in San Diego, CA. He was a graduate of George Fox University in Newberg, OR. After college, he worked for the Oregon Fish&Wildlife and the U.S. Fish&Wildlife. As an avid skier, he also served as EMT with the Brian Head, Utah Ski Patrol.

In his early career, he became an actor performing in New York and Los Angeles in theater, commercials, and television. He and his family moved from Los Angeles to Franklin in 2013 where he had a successful career in real estate.

Work aside, his passion was serving others with his mission work done locally and in various countries. His hobbies included surfing, sailing, snow skiing, rock climbing, camping, fishing, white-water kayaking, music (especially playing harmonica with friends in Nashville and Franklin).

His pride and joy was his loving wife, being Daddy to his special daughter and his devotion to family and friends. His kind and courageous spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Survived by: wife, C.J. Close; daughter, Ryder Steele Close; parents, Dr. Frederick and Eva Close; brothers, Eric (Keri) Close and Randy (Helene) Close and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2pm, January 8, 2022 at Church of the City Franklin campus; Pastor Curtis Zachary officiating.

Memorials may be made to Church of the City Franklin (The Village fund); One Gen Away; Franktown Open Hearts; Waves for Water or Alive Hospice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

To send flowers to Christopher’s family, please visit our floral store.