Bonnie Miller Shapbell was born in Woodbury, New Jersey, at Underwood Memorial Hospital and grew up in Westville, NJ. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Juniata College in 1972 and, for her 50th birthday, treated herself to a master’s degree from Mississippi College — a reflection of her lifelong love of learning. She was also a proud member of Mensa, a testament to her remarkable intellect and curiosity.

Bonnie married Jan Hart Shapbell, becoming an instant grandmother to three stepchildren and nine step grandchildren. After Jan’s passing in 2004, Bonnie moved from Mississippi to Nashville, where she found new purpose and community. She became an active member and elder of Priest Lake Presbyterian Church, where her warmth, faith, and steady presence touched many lives.

Professionally, Bonnie worked as a computer programmer for 42 years. Among her many accomplishments was helping develop the program that allows utility meters to send readings via satellite — a remarkable contribution to modern technology.

Bonnie loved to travel and embraced new experiences, challenges, and adventures. She was also a writer; her book “Hiking the Pack Line: Moving from Grief to a Joyful Life” offered comfort and inspiration to many navigating loss.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles John Miller and Serena Cathrine Miller, and her husband, Jan Hart Shapbell. She is survived by her brother Charles Miller (Michael Gibson) of Marana, Arizona, and her beloved companion Dante.

Bonnie was a member and past president of Friends of Long Hunter State Park and was active in Fifty Forward, where she shared her energy and love of community.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 20 at Priest Lake Presbyterian Church, 2787 Smith Springs Road, Nashville, TN 37217, with visitation and reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Priest Lake Presbyterian Church in Bonnie’s memory.

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.