Home Weather 5/30/26: Heavy Rainfall Continues with Current Temp at 71, High of 80...

5/30/26: Heavy Rainfall Continues with Current Temp at 71, High of 80 Tonight Clear with Low at 72

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 71.1°F with winds from the south-southeast at 5.7 mph. There has been 0.49 in of precipitation, resulting from heavy rain earlier today.

The forecast for the remainder of the day indicates a high of 80.4°F, with low temperatures tonight dropping to around 72.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.6 mph. There is a 52% chance of additional precipitation today, totaling an expected 2.87 in, with moderate rain showers continuing before tapering off tonight to mainly clear skies.

No official weather warnings are active at this time. However, conditions may change quickly, so remain aware of potential developments as the day progresses.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
69°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
52% chance · 2.87 in
Now
71°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 80°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 82°F 68°F Overcast
Monday 84°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 76°F 54°F Clear sky
Thursday 80°F 56°F Overcast
Friday 82°F 62°F Overcast
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