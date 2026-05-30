5/30/26: Heavy Rainfall Continues with Current Temp at 71, High of 80 Tonight Clear with Low at 72

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 71.1°F with winds from the south-southeast at 5.7 mph. There has been 0.49 in of precipitation, resulting from heavy rain earlier today.

The forecast for the remainder of the day indicates a high of 80.4°F, with low temperatures tonight dropping to around 72.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.6 mph. There is a 52% chance of additional precipitation today, totaling an expected 2.87 in, with moderate rain showers continuing before tapering off tonight to mainly clear skies.

No official weather warnings are active at this time. However, conditions may change quickly, so remain aware of potential developments as the day progresses.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 69°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 52% chance · 2.87 in Now 71°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 80°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 82°F 68°F Overcast Monday 84°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 76°F 54°F Clear sky Thursday 80°F 56°F Overcast Friday 82°F 62°F Overcast

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