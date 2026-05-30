Home Weather 5/30/26: Partly Cloudy Today with High of 80.6; Low Tonight 72.1, Winds...

5/30/26: Partly Cloudy Today with High of 80.6; Low Tonight 72.1, Winds up to 7.9 mph, Chance of Rain 20%

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 80.6°F. Winds are coming from the south at 6.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 80.6°F, while the low was 69.4°F. Tonight, expect a low of 72.1°F with winds remaining steady at up to 7.9 mph. There is a 20% chance of precipitation tonight, with overcast skies expected.

Looking ahead, there is a 52% chance of rain tomorrow, with moderate rain potential and a total expected precipitation of 0.21 in. The wind tomorrow could pick up, reaching up to 7.9 mph.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
69°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
52% chance · 0.21 in
Now
81°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 81°F 69°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 84°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Monday 84°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 76°F 54°F Clear sky
Thursday 80°F 56°F Overcast
Friday 82°F 62°F Overcast
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