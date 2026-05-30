5/30/26: Partly Cloudy Today with High of 80.6; Low Tonight 72.1, Winds up to 7.9 mph, Chance of Rain 20%

Williamson County is currently experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 80.6°F. Winds are coming from the south at 6.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 80.6°F, while the low was 69.4°F. Tonight, expect a low of 72.1°F with winds remaining steady at up to 7.9 mph. There is a 20% chance of precipitation tonight, with overcast skies expected.
Looking ahead, there is a 52% chance of rain tomorrow, with moderate rain potential and a total expected precipitation of 0.21 in. The wind tomorrow could pick up, reaching up to 7.9 mph.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
69°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
52% chance · 0.21 in
Now
81°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:57pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|81°F
|69°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|84°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|84°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|76°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|76°F
|54°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|80°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|82°F
|62°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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