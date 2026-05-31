Home Weather 5/30/26: Clear Night with Temps in the Low 70s After a Day...

5/30/26: Clear Night with Temps in the Low 70s After a Day of Mixed Skies and a High of 80

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 73.8°F with a light wind blowing at 3.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this evening, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 80.4°F and dipped to a low of 69.4°F. Winds reached up to 7.9 mph, and there was a 52% chance of rain throughout the day, resulting in a total of 0.03 in of moderate drizzle. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.3°F, with winds increasing to 7.6 mph and a 33% chance of precipitation. The skies will turn overcast.

There are no active weather alerts for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
69°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
52% chance · 0.03 in
Now
74°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 80°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 83°F 69°F Overcast
Monday 84°F 69°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 76°F 54°F Clear sky
Thursday 80°F 57°F Mainly clear
Friday 81°F 62°F Overcast
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