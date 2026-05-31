5/30/26: Clear Night with Temps in the Low 70s After a Day of Mixed Skies and a High of 80

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 73.8°F with a light wind blowing at 3.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this evening, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 80.4°F and dipped to a low of 69.4°F. Winds reached up to 7.9 mph, and there was a 52% chance of rain throughout the day, resulting in a total of 0.03 in of moderate drizzle. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.3°F, with winds increasing to 7.6 mph and a 33% chance of precipitation. The skies will turn overcast.

There are no active weather alerts for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 69°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 52% chance · 0.03 in Now 74°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 80°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 83°F 69°F Overcast Monday 84°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 76°F 54°F Clear sky Thursday 80°F 57°F Mainly clear Friday 81°F 62°F Overcast

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