5/30/26: Clear Night with Temps in the Low 70s After a Day of Mixed Skies and a High of 80

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 73.8°F with a light wind blowing at 3.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this evening, and the sky remains clear.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 80.4°F and dipped to a low of 69.4°F. Winds reached up to 7.9 mph, and there was a 52% chance of rain throughout the day, resulting in a total of 0.03 in of moderate drizzle. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.3°F, with winds increasing to 7.6 mph and a 33% chance of precipitation. The skies will turn overcast.
There are no active weather alerts for the area at this time.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
69°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
52% chance · 0.03 in
Now
74°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:57pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|80°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|83°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|84°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|76°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|76°F
|54°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|80°F
|57°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|81°F
|62°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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