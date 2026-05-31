Photo of the Day: May 31, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Brentwood Academy celebrated the graduation of one hundred and twenty-two members of Brentwood Academy’s senior class who received their diplomas on Saturday morning, May 23, at Brentwood Baptist Church.

Marking the school’s 53rd commencement program, Associate Head of School and Upper School Director Andy Bradshaw presented the diplomas with peer-selected class member Andrew Hill and faculty member and alumnus Matt Brown ‘92 delivering commencement addresses.

Caroline Lindemann was named this year’s Paul Compton Valedictorian and will attend Auburn University. Haylee Goitia, who will attend Samford University, is this year’s recipient of the Nancy Brasher Salutatorian Award. These top scholar awards are named in honor of the service and dedication of long-time middle and upper school directors Nancy Brasher and Paul Compton, who each served Brentwood Academy for multiple decades.

The graduates are headed to 53 different colleges and universities in 20 states nationwide. The students were awarded more than 10 million dollars in academic, leadership, and athletic scholarships, not including the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

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