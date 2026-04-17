Corporal Bobby Wayne Sullivan, USMCR, age 81 passed away April 15th, 2026 with his family by his side.

Bobby was born Oct 11, 1944, and was a lifelong resident of Franklin, TN. He worked at Durango Boot for many years and retired from Williamson County where he was a school bus driver. His family was his most prized possession. Bobby loved fishing, riding his trike that he made himself, dancing and riding the roads.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mable Osborne Sullivan; parents, Kirby King and Lura King, James L and Ethel Mary King, Gene Sullivan and Lessie Mai Cook; sisters, Janice Jackson and Linda Roberts.

Bobby is survived by his kids, Allison (Kenny) Howell, Malisa Sullivan, Leslie (Tom) Cather and Wayne (Heather) Sullivan; grandkids, Ray, Ashley, Haileigh, Christy, Jade, Celia, Elizabeth, Tyler, Jack and Gabe; great-grandchildren, Maci, Riley, Gavin, RJ, Lexi, Lynzi, Brooklynn, Delainee, Jazmine, Tucker, River and Lennon; great-great grandchildren, Oakley and Layla; companion, Linda Parrish.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. JJ King will officiate. Burial will follow at Pond Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society. Visitation will be 4-8PM Monday and two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.