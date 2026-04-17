Beverly Duane Sims Mayers, 82, of Taylors, South Carolina, wife of the late William Rodney Mayers, passed away April 15, 2026.

Born in Greenville on August 29, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Hall Sims and James Doyal Sims, she was a faithful member of Taylors First Baptist Church.

Surviving are her four children, Billy Michael Mayers of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Cheri D. Sanders (Sammy) of Woodruff, South Carolina, Pamela D. West (Brian) of Greenville, South Carolina, and Stephanie D. Patterson (Chad) of Franklin, Tennessee; a brother, Ronald D. Sims (Brenda) of Lyman, South Carolina, who lovingly assisted with her care; sisters-in-law, Sandra Sims Lancaster of Fountain Inn, South Carolina and Cathy Mayers Owens (Bobby) of Augusta, Georgia; five grandchildren, Emily McCulloch (Scott) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Caroline Sanders (Blake Sloan) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Savannah Davidson (Grant) of Greenville, South Carolina, Noah Patterson of Franklin, Tennessee, and Jake Patterson of Franklin, Tennessee; and four great-grandchildren, Scott McCulloch, Jr., Wilder Davidson, Anders Davidson, and Brooks Davidson.

Mrs. Mayers was predeceased by a brother, Gene Sims and a brother-in-law, Charles Mayers.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 West Main Street, Taylors, South Carolina 29687.

Online condolences may be made to www.thewoodmortuary.com.

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This obituary was published by The Wood Mortuary, Inc. – Greer.