Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Names SRO of the Year

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has named Deputy Tim McCartney its School Resource Officer of the Year, highlighting his work at Ravenwood High School.

While school resource officers are often associated with campus security, officials say McCartney’s impact goes far beyond that role. His day-to-day presence in the school includes mentoring students, offering guidance, and building meaningful relationships that help create a supportive learning environment.

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By connecting with students on a personal level, McCartney has helped foster trust between law enforcement and the school community. Whether through conversation, encouragement, or simply being a consistent presence, his efforts have made him a valued figure on campus.

The sheriff’s office praised his dedication to Ravenwood High and noted that his work sets a strong example for others across the agency.