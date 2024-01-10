OBITUARY: Barbara Pointer Brite

Barbara Pointer Brite, 85, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on January 7, 2024 at Morning Pointe in Spring Hill, TN.

Barbara was born and raised Cookeville, TN and lived in Tennessee with her family at various times in Memphis, Columbia, Murfreesboro, and Spring Hill.

She held a degree in dental hygiene but chose to work as a homemaker while raising her four children. She held several part time jobs in retail in gift, bridal, and jewelry stores which suited her well as Barbara never met a stranger. She particularly enjoyed sewing (especially quilt making) and playing her piano. Her family was very important to her and her life was devoted to them in every way.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Gentry Pointer; her husband, Dr. Charles R. Brite; a son, David Brite; a brother, Jimmy Pointer; two sisters, Patricia Pointer and Beth Kellner.

She is survived by two sons, John (Lynne) Brite of Atlanta, GA and Don Brite of Spring Hill, TN; a daughter Sara (Paul) Mittura of Adams, TN; and two daughters-in-law, Kim Brite of Summertown, TN and Laurie Brite of Spring Hill, TN; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survive.

Barbara was a Christian and a devoted member of several churches throughout her life. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff and residents of Morning Pointe for the care and friendship they offered in recent months and to Diane Gardner, a caretaker and friend.

A memorial service has been planned for Barbara Brite at Spring Hill Funeral Home on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Visitation with the family will be from 4-6 pm and the memorial service will follow at 6 pm. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Pegram, TN. Barbara’s grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be made to The Annie White Circle of The King’s Daughters and Sons, 412 West 9th Street, Columbia, TN 38401.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059, www.springhill-memorial.com.

