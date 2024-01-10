OBITUARY: Thomas Russell Hinton

Thomas Russell Hinton, age 89, went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2024.

He received a National Defense Service Medal for his service in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1953-1956. He also served as an elder of Green Hills Church of Christ and Woodmont Hills Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents James K. and Gertrude Hinton and by his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Ann Hinton.

He is survived by sons Thomas Bryan Hinton (Kristi) and Jeff Hinton (Jennifer), grandchildren Courtni Mosley (Philip), Hunter (Kaitlin), Harrison (Hannah), Jesse Led, Rachel and Elizabeth Hinton and great-grandchildren Watson and Mary Ann Mosley and Grace, Violet and Hattie Hinton.

A celebration of life will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 3 pm, Rubel Shelly officiating. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Thomas’ name may be made to The National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., a cause of importance to him since the passing of his wife.

