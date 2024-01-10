OBITUARY: Daniel ‘Danny’ Gentry Jackson

Daniel “Danny” Gentry Jackson, age 72 of Thompson’s Station passed away on January 7, 2024.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late F.D. Jackson and Matalene Gentry Jackson.

Danny served in the U.S. Army National Guard as well as the Coast Guard Reserve. He retired from Metro Government where he spent many years. He was a long time member of Hillsboro Church of Christ. Danny was a past international president for Civitan International where he made many lifelong connections and memories.

Danny is survived by his wife Corine B. Jackson; daughter Carrie Jackson (James) Young; granddaughter Alana Ruth Young; sister Pamela J. (Don) Phelan; sister in law Lenora B. (Edward) Zahler; brother in law John (Linda) Byerley; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00 PM-6:00 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at 2 PM in Woodlawn Memorial Park. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/