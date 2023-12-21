O’Charley’s Offers Special Deals Through the New Year

The holiday cheer will be in full-swing at O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar with deals and specials all season long.

From Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, 2024, guests will be treated to an O’mazing $20 Family-Style Meal Bundle. With the order of any Family-Style meal online, guests can add a whole pie, a gallon beverage, and an appetizer (spinach dip or pimento cheese dip) for just $20. And from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1, O’Charley’s will take 23% off all online orders. Guests should use code NEWYEAR at checkout.

For in-store guests coming to celebrate the New Year’s Eve weekend on Dec. 30-31, we are offering Half-priced Appetizers and $5 Drink Specials. The half-priced appetizer special includes our incredible NEW! Pimento Cheese Dip, as well as guest favorites such as the Spinach Dip, Spicy Jack Cheese Wedges, Potato Skins, Pickle Chips, Chips & Queso and Meatball Appetizer. Adding to the festive vibe, guests can enjoy $5 Margaritas as well as $5 Fall Cocktails (i.e., Bourbon Smash, Apple Jack, Merry Cranberry), $5 Tito’s Mixed Drinks and $5 Jack Daniels.

And, for that perfect stocking stuffer or gift for loved ones and neighbors, O’Charley’s is offering Gift Card Specials through Christmas Eve, including a Free Appetizer for any dine-in guest who buys a $25 gift card during their visit. Please visit the O’Charley’s site for details.

Source: Restaurant News

