$50,000 Powerball Winners in Pleasant View and Madison

December 19, 2023 – PLEASANT VIEW/MADISON – Hats off to two lucky Powerball players, one in Pleasant View and one in Madison, who won $50,000 each last night.

The Pleasant View winner matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at Circle K, 2732 York Road. in Pleasant View.

The Madison winner won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing, held after the Powerball drawing. That ticket was purchased at OXXO Market and Deli, 1200 East Old Hickory Blvd. in Madison.

For an extra $1 per play, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

