Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Annual Holiday Run in Brentwood
Saturday, December 23, 7 am
River Park, 1100 Knox Valley Drive, Brentwood
Twas the morning of the 23rd, and it’s time to head to Brentwood to get our picture in front of the Big Christmas Tree. Come on out and run, walk, and see your running friends. Wear your favorite holiday outfit.
Find the run maps here.
2The Gatlin Brothers Country Christmas
Saturday, December 23, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Larry, Steve & Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than 67 years. If you missed them at the Opry Country Christmas, here’s your chance to see their show in Franklin.
Find tickets here.
3Christmas Ball at Liberty Hall
Friday, December 22, 7 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Get ready for a festive night to celebrate in style and come together to eat, drink, and be merry! This unforgettable night comes but once a year ahead of Santa’s sleigh – usher in the magic of Christmas with your friends and family in the true Williamson County way at The Factory in Franklin. Enjoy a big band, photo opps, a large charcuterie board, all to benefit Angel Heart Farms.
Find tickets here.
4Drop Off Reverse Advent in Nolensville
Saturday, December 23, 9 am until noon
Providence Baptist Church, 1669 Sunset Road, Nolensville
This is Round Up for Nolensville’s eighth year doing the Reverse Advent Calendar Project to benefit the Nolensville Food Pantry. In 2016 they partnered with the food pantry and asked them what their most needed items were. You can sponsor a box or pick up a box to fill with items to return to the Nolensville Food Pantry.
Find more information here.
5Magnolia’s Hideaway Pop Up
Friday-Saturday, December 22-23, 5 pm until midnight
3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill
This is the last weekend for the holiday pop-up in Spring Hill. Indulge in a festive experience filled with themed Christmas cocktails, live music, scenes from beloved Christmas movies, and enchanting decor. Sip on handcrafted holiday-inspired cocktails that will transport your taste buds to the realm of festive flavors.