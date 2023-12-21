Nashville Predators to Host Blood Drive from Dec. 26-29

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 19, 2023) – The Nashville Predators Foundation has teamed up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from Tuesday, Dec. 26 to Friday, Dec. 29 throughout multiple locations across Middle Tennessee and Kentucky. Notable locations in connection with the Preds include Bridgestone Arena (Dec. 27), Ford Ice Center Antioch (Dec. 27) and Ford Ice Center Bellevue (Dec. 28).

“Blood donations are at an all-time low, so we are excited to partner with the American Red Cross to host this blood drive during the holiday season,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “Last year we were able to collect enough blood to save over 13,600 lives, which is an incredible achievement. The need for blood remains critical so this initiative is very important to us!”

Donors at Preds-sponsored drives this month will receive an exclusive Preds beanie while supplies last. To schedule your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code PREDS19 or click here.