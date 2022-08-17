Nostalgic Eatery Sun Diner Expands to Franklin With Ghost Kitchen Concept

Marking a 70th anniversary milestone, Sun Records expands its nostalgic Memphis eatery, Sun Diner, into Franklin, TN. To celebrate the heritage of Sun Records and their diner’s blend of fresh and traditional Southern favorites, the new Sun Diner location will offer iconic dishes including Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles, Love Me Tenders, and The King’s Peanut Butter, Bacon and Banana Monte Cristo, for pick-up and delivery from 10am to 10pm daily. Through a partnership with Franklin Junction –– the innovative restaurant e-commerce growth platform –– consumers in Franklin, TN will be able to order Sun Diner from major delivery platforms, including UberEats and DoorDash.

The Franklin, TN Host Kitchen® is the inaugural location and the first of many that Sun Records and Franklin Junction plan to open throughout the U.S. Franklin Junction’s Host Kitchen® experts have successfully interpreted the iconic record label’s spirit through a diner menu that is replicable and scalable on a national level, without losing quality or tradition of the beloved dishes inspired by rock legends.

With every Sun Diner order from the Franklin Host Kitchen®, customers can post on social media with the hashtag #Sun70 to win an exclusive 70th anniversary vinyl, limited-edition inventory releases or custom made grab bags. For the first time ever, Tennesseans can enjoy their favorite Sun Diner classics from the comfort of their own home, while listening to a custom made Sun Records playlist, which will be available on a QR code in every order.

“We’re excited to help Sun Records bring their spirit and flavors to new audiences across the country, beginning with our inaugural location in Franklin, TN,” says Franklin Junction co-founder and CEO, Rishi Nigam. “I’m very proud of the team’s work in translating the concept beyond a single iconic location, and setting it up for expansion into neighborhoods all over the globe.”

“As the stewards of the Sun Records brand, our goal was to find unique and interesting ways to widen the Sun audience and introduce these legendary songs to a new generation of fans,” says Director of Marketing & Brand Partnerships, Sam Sklover. “Our partnership with Franklin Junction will do just that – and more. Bringing our Sun Diner property nationwide will allow folks to experience the music and food of Tennessee together in an authentic way. We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the label’s 70th anniversary, and the Franklin Junction team have helped make this possible in a huge way.”

About Franklin Junction

Franklin Junction is a digital platform acclaimed for pioneering the Host Kitchen® model, which connects restaurants with underutilized kitchens (“Host Kitchens®) to iconic restaurant brands seeking rapid expansion (Cloud Concepts®). The resulting match creates rapid, capital-free, incremental revenue with unparalleled profit margins for both partners. Host partners include restaurants, hotels, grocery stores, and family entertainment centers. Concept partners include Nathan’s Famous, the Captain’s Boil, Frisch’s Big Boy, and other industry leaders. Franklin Junction’s end-to-end solution features automated matchmaking, virtual training tools, supply chain support, digital marketing, order aggregation, and centralized accounting. For more information or to inquire about a partnership opportunity, visit http://www.franklinjunction.com.

About Sun Records

Established in 1952 by Sam Phillips, Sun Records is the home of music legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison, Linda Martell, Jeannie C Riley, The Dixie Cups, Howlin’ Wolf, Rosco Gordon, and many more. Inherent in the music of Sun is a vibrancy that has reached across race, age, and gender boundaries. This year, Sun Records celebrates the diversity and vision of the talent that has helped shape American popular culture for 70 years.