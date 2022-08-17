Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 17, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 17, 2022.
Five WCS high school students are starting the 2022-23 school year off strong with perfect composite ACT scores under their belts. Read more.
A sign was posted on the doors stating “Coming Soon” at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center (330 Franklin Road) for a J. Crew Factory store in the spot formerly occupied by Brentwood Wine and Spirits which is now Total Wine. Read more.
The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced the return of its popular “Batting Practice at First Horizon Park” experience presented by Bearded Iris Brewing. A limited number of slots are available on August 17, 19, 20, 24 and 25, ranging from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Read more.
High school football is right around the corner, and the schedules can be a little intimidating. There are 374 TSSAA member schools, each playing a 10-game schedule. That’s a lot to comb through, so here is a time saving list of the 10 games that you need to know and do not want to miss. Read more.
Once upon a time, both Franklin police and fire departments would get hundreds of applications for one opening. With current troubled times, that is no longer the norm. Now, it takes a lot of creativity and discussion to fill openings. Read more.