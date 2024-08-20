Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker Retires After 46 Years In Law Enforcement

After 46 years of dedicated service, the Williamson County community celebrated of the retirement of Chief Roddy Parker, a respected leader who spent 39 years with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the last seven leading the Nolensville Police Department.

The day was marked by warm farewells and shared memories as a respected friend and leader was honored. The ceremony attracted a significant gathering of community members, including both active and retired law enforcement officers from various agencies, who came to celebrate Chief Parker’s remarkable 46-year tenure. Among the distinguished speakers were our own Sheriff Jeff Hughes, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long, former Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, Chief Richard Hickey from the Brentwood Police Department, and retired Brentwood Captain Tommy Campsey.

“Chief Parker has been a pillar of strength and dedication in our community. His leadership has not only helped shape the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office into what it is today, but has also left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege to work with him. Chief Parker, we will carry forward your commitment to excellence in everything we do.” – Sheriff Jeff Hughes

“As Chief Parker steps into his well-deserved retirement, we thank him for his 46 years of service and dedication. He will be deeply missed, and we wish him all the best in his new adventures,” Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

