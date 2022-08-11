Nolensville Advances to Little League World Series and Starts GoFundMe for Travels to Williamsport

The Nolensville Little League team will represent the Southeast Region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania but need help from the community. The team headed out this morning for the trip to Williamsport.

The Little League World Series begins on Wednesday, August 17 and if they move forward in the tournament they could be there until Sunday, August 28. This is Nolensville’s second year in a row making it.

They have asked that people donate to their GoFundMe for assistance with travel, hotel, and food. If you prefer to donate by Venmo, use @NolensvilleLL to donate.