MTSU Launches ‘Where Every Note Counts’ Scholarship Campaign to Support Music Students

Middle Tennessee State University officially launched its “Where Every Note Counts” School of Music scholarship campaign during a kickoff event held Tuesday, April 14.

Alumni, students, faculty and supporters gathered inside the Miller Education Center atrium to celebrate the launch and highlight the impact of scholarship support on student success. The event featured remarks from university leaders, student performances and firsthand stories from scholarship recipients

sharing how financial support shaped their educational paths.

The campaign focuses on expanding scholarship opportunities for students in the School of Music and members of the Band of Blue, many of whom represent majors across the university.

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“Scholarships make the difference in whether a student can say yes to pursuing their dream to make music,” said Jennifer Snodgrass, director of the MTSU School of Music. “Many of the students we recruit ‘are deciding not just where they want to study, but where they can realistically afford to study.”

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The School of Music currently serves more than 300 students, including undergraduate majors and minors and graduate students. In addition, the Band of Blue includes approximately 215 students, many of whom are pursuing degrees in fields such as engineering, business and computer science while

remaining actively engaged in music performance.

Scholarship support plays a critical role in helping these students balance their academic demands and musical commitments.

“Each hour students spend practicing and performing is time invested in representing our university, and often they cannot spend earning income,” said Mark Clark, executive director of development at MTSU.

The campaign aims to remove financial barriers so students can focus on their education, participate fully in ensembles and performances, and prepare for careers in music and related fields.

“Scholarships create space for students to pursue their dreams more openly,” Snodgrass said. “Without that financial pressure, students can spend more time practicing, preparing, and fully engaging in their coursework.”

Supporters can contribute to the School of Music Excellence Endowment, the Band of Blue Excellence Endowment, or establish a named scholarship through one-time gifts, recurring contributions, or multi- year pledges.

“There may be no greater investment we can make than that of investing in other people,” Clark said.

“Pour into our students, and we will all benefit.”

To learn more or to support the “Where Every Note Counts” campaign, visit give.mtsu.edu/pages/music-campaign.