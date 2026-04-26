Home Nashville BNA Runway Work to Cause Westbound Lane Closures on Murfreesboro Pike

BNA Runway Work to Cause Westbound Lane Closures on Murfreesboro Pike

By
Source Staff
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Drivers should be aware of upcoming single-lane closures on Murfreesboro Pike as part of the continuous improvement efforts at Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®.​

As part of work to maintain the runway tunnel that crosses over Murfreesboro Pike, there will be single-lane closures in a portion of the westbound lanes on Murfreesboro Pike from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays from Monday, April 27 to Friday, May 8. ​

Left lane closed: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | April 27 to May 1​
Right lane closed: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | May 4 to May 8​

See the graphic for reference.​

Drivers are encouraged to watch for traffic management and signage throughout the work zone.​

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