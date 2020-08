New on Netflix: September 2020

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of September 2020. Highlights this month include a bunch of Netflix Originals including The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!, Ratched, and The Social Dilemma.

September 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — Netflix Family

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — Netflix Family

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — Netflix Comedy Special

La Partita / The Match —Netflix Film

True: Friendship Day — Netflix Family

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India — Netflix Documentary

Chef’s Table: BBQ — Netflix Documentary

Freaks – You’re One of Us — Netflix Film

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — Netflix Comedy Special

Love, Guaranteed — Netflix Film

Young Wallander — Netflix Original

September 4

Away — Netflix Original

I’m Thinking of Ending Things — Netflix Film

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — Netflix Family

September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher — Netflix Documentary

Record of Youth — Netflix Original

Waiting for “Superman”

September 8

StarBeam: Season 2 — Netflix Family

September 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — Netflix Film

Get Organized with The Home Edit — Netflix Original

La Línea: Shadow of Narco — Netflix Documentary

Mignonnes / Cuties — Netflix Film

The Social Dilemma — Netflix Documentary

September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen — Netflix Film

The Gift: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles — Netflix Anime

Julie and the Phantoms — Netflix Family

September 11

The Duchess — Netflix Original

Family Business: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United — Netflix Family

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Family

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — Netflix Film

September 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — Netflix Documentary

Izzy’s Koala World — Netflix Family

Michael McIntyre: Showman — Netflix Comedy Special

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — Netflix Original

September 16

Baby: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Challenger: The Final Flight — Netflix Documentary

Criminal: UK: Season 2 — Netflix Original

The Devil All The Time — Netflix Film

MeatEater: Season 9 — Netflix Original

The Paramedic — Netflix Film

Signs: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Sing On! — Netflix Original

September 17

Dragon’s Dogma — Netflix Anime

The Last Word — Netflix Original

September 18

American Barbecue Showdown — Netflix Original

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — Netflix Family

Ratched — Netflix Original

September 21

A Love Song for Latasha — Netflix Documentary

September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook — Netflix Documentary

Mighty Express — Netflix Family

September 23

Enola Holmes — Netflix Film

Waiting…

September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Real Steel

September 25

A Perfect Crime — Netflix Documentary

Country-Ish — Netflix Original

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files — Netflix Original

Sneakerheads — Netflix Original

September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — Netflix Original

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — Netflix Comedy Special

Welcome to Sudden Death

September 30