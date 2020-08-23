Franklin Resident Among Two Named Members at Wiseman Ashworth Law Group

Anthony C. Bills, of Franklin, and Michele T. Marsicano, of Nashville, have been named new members at Wiseman Ashworth Law Group.

Anthony Bills’ diverse practice includes health care and mental health law, medical negligence and long-term care defense, products liability, personal injury, premises liability and fidelity and surety law advocacy in State, Federal and Administrative courts.

Bills is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, with a concentration in Advocacy and Dispute Resolution. Bills is a member of the Nashville Bar Association, the Tennessee Bar Association and the American Bar Association. Originally from Franklin and a graduate of Montgomery Bell Academy, he serves as an advisory board member to The Little School and as a board member of Community Child Care Center of Franklin. Bills and his wife Kelci and their four children live in Franklin.

Michele Marsicano heads the firm’s Health Care Operations and Behavioral Health Practice Group, working collaboratively with health care providers and institutions, families, agencies and the courts. She also regularly advocates for physicians and health care institutions before the Health Related Boards as well as in court. Marsicano has significant experience representing hospitals and mental health facilities in Probate, Chancery, General Sessions and specialty mental health courts in conservatorships, expedited limited healthcare fiduciary matters, and commitment hearings.

A graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law, Marsicano clerked for the Honorable Roger W. Dunaway and the Honorable Harold A. Hinesley, Toombs Judicial Circuit Superior Court of the 10th Judicial District of Georgia. A member of the Nashville Bar Association and the Tennessee Bar Association, Marsicano and her husband Chris live in the historic Salemtown neighborhood of Nashville.

About Wiseman Ashworth Law Group, PLC

Wiseman Ashworth Law Group, PLC (WALG), established in 2010, is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year. WALG focuses on all areas of healthcare liability, including the defense of physicians, hospitals and long-term care facilities in all aspects of litigation in state, federal and administrative courts. The firm also handles personal injury and products liability cases, as well as insurance coverage, medical ethics, probate, commercial litigation and employment matters. Founding member Gail Vaughn Ashworth is also a Rule 31 listed civil mediator. For more information, visit www.wisemanashworth.com.