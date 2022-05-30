New Music for You this Week – May 30th, 2022

7 Parmalee – “Take My Name”

“From the jump, the fans have really latched onto this song in such an amazing, lifechanging way—our fans have been the reason for so many of our own major milestones, so it means that much more to us that folks are our song for their proposals and weddings and allowing us to be a part of those major moments in their lives,” said Matt Thomas of Parmalee “We wanted to pay tribute to the fans who have been on this journey with us since the beginning so in the music video you’ll see a story of love and loyalty unfold across the years—but don’t expect to see any weddings or proposals—the fan created-videos far exceed anything we could depict. We love watching them.”