We Rock the Spectrum Franklin Offers Summer Camps and Currently Hiring for Multiple Positions

We Rock the Spectrum Franklin offers a unique experience for kids to enjoy. They provide sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. Each gym features twelve pieces of therapeutic equipment designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the spectrum face while providing all children with the sensory diet necessary for improved learning and neurological development.

There are several summer camp options to choose from this year.

Starting on May 31 thru July 29 for ages 4 -12, there will be a summer camp with open play gymnastics and more.

Social Skills Camp from ages 3 – 18 where you learn about emotions, practice social skills for making friends, and more.

Flip for Function will offer therapy-based gymnastics summer camps.

Learn how to play the Ukulele this summer on Mondays in June and July.

Sign up for all summer camps here.

Now Hiring at We Rock the Spectrum

Duties will include the following: Supervising gym activities, Front Desk Check-In/Retail, Arts & Crafts support, and assisting Birthday day Parties/Special Events. Maintain a clean environment and help the gym meet all safety protocols.

You will be required to attend a team development and skill-building workshop. First Aid and CPR Certification are preferred but they are provided either way. Background Checks will be required.

WRTS Franklin is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for our team.