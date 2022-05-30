WEATHER- Warm and Windy

Beautiful weather today, though it may be a little windy on the lake. Tomorrow will be just downright toasty.

Looking at a chance of storms later this week. And we are keeping an eye on the tropics, as a possibility of the first tropical storm of the year may rear its ugly head later this week.

Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.