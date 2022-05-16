New Music for You This Week – May 16, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.
1Steven C – ‘Classic Rock Piano: Vol 1 California’
Pianist, composer, and recording artist Steven C Anderson (Steven C) brings together a monumental reimagining of the soundtrack of his youth with the release of his latest album collection, ‘Classic Rock Piano’. ‘Classic Rock Piano: Volume 1 – California’ is the first of 4 volumes that spans 4 decades.
Take a listen here.
2Trey Lewis -“Whatever She Sees In Me”
Country singer, Trey Lewis’ new single “Whatever She Sees In Me” is out now along with the music video. The song was written to honor his own mother as an anthem for all mothers!
Trey says, “My mom has always supported me even through my darkest times. I wanted to express my gratitude the best way I know how. I wrote ‘Whatever She Sees In Me’ with Lee Starr, Davis Corley, and Ryan Rossebo. Play this for your mom and tell her how much she means to you.”
Take a listen here.
3Hayley Orrantia – “Open Your Mouth ”
Kicking off a bold new era in her music career, singer/songwriter/actress Hayley Orrantia premieres her punchline-packed and powerful new single “Open Your Mouth,” available now through all streaming platforms and digital retailers. As one of the most exciting multi-hyphenate talents in the pop culture world today, Orrantia is newly managed by Jonas Group Entertainment.
Take a listen here.
4The Tennessee Bluegrass Band – “I’m Warming Up to an Old Flame”
“I’m Warming Up to an Old Flame” is the highly anticipated debut single for The Tennessee Bluegrass Band. The release of this single marks the first look into the five-piece group’s upcoming album The Future Of The Past set to release on July 22, 2022.
Take a listen here.
5Bear’s Den – Blue Hour
Blue Hours, the new album from acclaimed U.K.-based band Bear’s Den, is out now via Communion Records. Band members Andrew Davie and Kevin Jones once again team up with producer Ian Grimble on what is one of their most personal records to date. Bear’s Den will perform at Basement East on September 11.
Take a listen here.
6American Aquarium – “Wildfire”
American Aquarium delivers “Wildfire,” the new single off their upcoming studio album, Chicamacomico out June 10. The project as a whole is a uniquely beautiful encapsulation of debilitating loss and isolation in its many forms, whether it be somewhat figurative, one losing their way in the world, or literal, as in the loss of a loved one–the latter reflecting frontman BJ Barham’s recent experience with the death of his mother and grandmother. See them at The Ryman on June 17.
Take a listen here.
7The Bros. Landreth – ‘Come Morning’
JUNO Award-winning duo The Bros. Landreth release new album Come Morning. It’s Joey and Dave Landreth’s most vulnerable record to date. Across 10 tracks, the brothers confront past demons from abuse and addiction, challenge ideas of toxic masculinity, process heartbreaking loss and seek to change a cycle of toxic family narratives. Watch them perform at City Winery on June 18.
Take a listen here.
8CWBY – “Insecure”
“‘Insecure’ is based on a past relationship where regardless of how hard I tried, insecurities surrounding other women were so frequent that we couldn’t move forward,” CWBY shared with Got Country for the exclusive premiere. “At first, because of the world we live in, the industry I’m in and social media I understood it, but after a while it was too much to endure. The song helped me to express my frustration for a situation that I wished she could get over but it ended up being out of my hands.”
Take a listen here.
9RaeLynn – “I Love My Hometown”
Take a listen here.
10The Local Honeys- “Dead Horses”
The duo—Linda Jean Stokley and Montana Hobbs just released “Dead Horses.” With lines like “Suppose we’re all just animals with slightly different hides,” Stokely displays a cut and dried existence on the farm and the world at large while drums and banjo meld together propelling the tune from verse to verse. The accompanying music video finds Stokley and Hobbs surrounded by nostalgic photos of their equine counterparts, contributed by the band’s fanbase.
Take a listen here.