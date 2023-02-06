New Music for You this Week-February 6, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Locash
LOCASH – Preston Brust and Chris Lucas – delivers “Three Favorite Colors” out now.
“This is a simple song with a whole lot of meaning,” shares LOCASH. “‘Three Favorite Colors’ is about loyalty, patriotism, and unity – we are stronger together and live in the greatest country in the world. If you’re proud to be an American, this one is for you!”
Take a listen here.
2Ellie Turner
Folk songwriter, Ellie Turner her debut album When The Trouble’s All Done in March. Turner just released “One More Day” ahead of the album, a song featuring acoustic guitars and the piercing voice of Turner.
Take a listen here.
3Parker McCollum
The first release for McCollum in 2023 is his latest music video for his single, “Handle On You,” which is currently in the Top 15 at Country Radio and has surpassed 80 Million global streams to date. Directed by Jim Wright, the beautifully shot video gives insight into the push and pull of balancing a career that you love but takes you away from home and the people closest to you – striking a middle ground with humble perspective.
Take a listen here.
4Mitch Rossell
In the early evening of January 21, 1998, Mitch Rossell’s father, Roy Rossell, was killed by a drunk driver in Tellico Plains, Tennessee. After years of grieving and processing, Rossell and co-writer Dave Turnbull channeled the pain and resilience to write Rossell’s most personal song to date, ”Son”. Inspiring people to find a purpose in grief and to heal through hope.
Take a listen here.
5Caylee Hammack
Caylee Hammack is back with a fiery ultimatum with her new song “All or Nothing.”
“‘All Or Nothing’ has been persistently burning through my pocket since we wrote it, so I’m thankful it’s out!” Shared Hammack. “This song felt fitting as the introduction to my second album coming later this year. Everybody loves a good old war cry for good love sometimes.”
Take a listen here.
6John Oates
John Oates (of the iconic pop-rock duo Daryl Hall & John Oates) is thrilled to release his new single “Disconnected.”
Oates says, “There are always times in our lives when we all feel “Disconnected” from some thing or someone …emotionally, physically, spiritually, or any of the above…but the important thing is to never give up hope and strive to find a way to pull it all back together.”
Take a listen here.
7Aliyah Good
8Channing Wilson
Singer, songwriter and musician Channing Wilson will release his anticipated debut album, Dead Man, February 24 via Ol’ Dog Records/Soundly Music. Ahead of the release, new song, “Gettin’ Outta My Mind,” written by Wilson and Kendell Marvel, is out now. Wilson will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on February 25 and will continue to tour through this spring with shows at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley.
Take a listen here.
9The Nude Party
The Nude Party released the second track from the album, “Hard Times (All Around).” Frontman Patton Magee said, “’Hard Times’ started as a tune that Don demoed on piano. He showed it to me while I was driving down to Brooklyn from upstate, listening to early Bob Dylan demos. There’s an old American folk tune called ‘(Hard Times) Down on Penny’s Farm’ by the Bentley Brothers in 1929. In 1965, Bob Dylan rewrote it as “Hard Times in New York Town,” changing most of the lyrics. I was listening to Don’s piano and thinking about that. Thinking about the folks in the country, and our friends in the city. Thinking about hurricanes and the Supreme Court. How much we are at the mercy of big movements we can’t control. How life gets hard on every one of us, with no exceptions. And feeling something heavy, but ultimately brotherly about all that.”
Take a listen here.
10Dierks Bentley – Ashley McBride
Dierks Bentley released “Cowboy Boots” featuring Ashley McBryde.
“When I first really fell in love with Country music, Jim Beam and cowboy boots came along for the ride. I’ve had a few pair of boots over the years, many requiring duct tape at times. But, they’ve been my consistent and steady companion through this crazy ride,” said Bentley. “Not only does Ashley have one of the best voices in Country music, she also always rocked a pair of boots when we were on tour together last year. I wanted someone that I could authentically sing this song with, and I didn’t have to look any further than stage left. She’s the real deal.”
McBryde joined Bentley down at Lower Broadway’s iconic Robert’s Western World last week for his latest performance video from one Nashville’s most important music venues.
Take a listen here.