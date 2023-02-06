New Music for You this Week-February 6, 2023

5 Caylee Hammack

Caylee Hammack is back with a fiery ultimatum with her new song “All or Nothing.”

“‘All Or Nothing’ has been persistently burning through my pocket since we wrote it, so I’m thankful it’s out!” Shared Hammack. “This song felt fitting as the introduction to my second album coming later this year. Everybody loves a good old war cry for good love sometimes.”

Take a listen here.