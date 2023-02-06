OBITUARY: Donald Walter Fisher

Donald Walter Fisher passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, with the hope of resurrection in his heart.

Donald Walter Fisher was born June 16, 1957, the son of Walton and Aileen (Sporer) Fisher in Milwaukee, WI.

Donald attended public schools in Milwaukee and his artistic abilities were quickly recognized. Donald was the regular cartoonist for high school newspapers.

After high school, Donald attended Cardinal Stritch College. Though he began as an art major, he graduated with a degree in theater and communications. He also performed with Milwaukee’s Florentine Opera Company. During his theater days, he had a role supporting actor Van Johnson.

Donald left Milwaukee to come to Nashville. Not finding the acceptance and success in the acting and music fields that had been desiring, he joined the Army with the thought of returning to Nashville kept in the forefront of his mind.

Upon completion of his time in the military, Donald attended WMU-Cooley Law School. His first duties as an attorney were sparse but he was determined to press through. He even became a UPS driver at night to supplement his income. In 1998, he started finding great success representing those who were injured, and his law firm grew.

Donald briefly married and later divorced Tracy Johnson.

Donald was proud to be a Gideon as well as a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, several aunts and uncles and two cousins.

Donald is survived by his brother, David (Patty); sister, Diane (Harold) Anderson; one aunt, uncle and cousin, many nieces and nephews and his life-long best friend, DonNa Saladino.

SERVICES:

Visitation

Thursday, February 9, 2023

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Woodbine Funeral Home Hickory Chapel

5852 Nolensville Road

Nashville, Tennessee 37211

Visitation

Friday, February 10, 2023

8:30 AM – 9:00 AM

Woodbine Funeral Home Hickory Chapel

5852 Nolensville Road

Nashville, Tennessee 37211

Funeral Service

Friday, February 10, 2023

9:00 AM

Woodbine Funeral Home Hickory Chapel

5852 Nolensville Road

Nashville, Tennessee 37211

Graveside Service with Military Honors

Friday, February 10, 2023

11:00 AM

Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery

7931 McCrory Lane

Nashville, TN 37221

https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/