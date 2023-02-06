Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through February 11, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending February 11, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Classic Pink Sugar Cookie – A vanilla sugar cookie topped with a pink-colored, almond frosting.

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Sugar Cookie – A rainbow sprinkles cookie smothered with a puddle of melty white chips then topped with a Mother’s® Original Circus Animal™ Cookie and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

Kentucky Butter Cake Cookie – A yellow butter cake cookie smothered with a melt-in-your-mouth buttery glaze.

Chocolate Cake Cookie – A rich chocolate cookie topped with smooth chocolate fudge frosting and shaved chocolate curls.

Peanut Butter Banana Cookie – A chunky oatmeal cookie smothered with banana frosting, a tasty peanut butter drizzle, and a crunchy dried banana chip.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites, or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see what cookie your local store is offering!

About Crumbl Cookies:

Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie has always been on the menu with their chilled pink sugar cookie becoming a semi-permanent menu item soon after. Crumbl then introduced its concept of a rotating menu.