New Boutique to Open at The Factory at Franklin

A lifelong dream is becoming a reality for two Middle Tennessee women as GG Boutique opens its doors on Friday, February 27, at The Factory at Franklin. Founded by Holly Conners and Melanie Moran, GG Boutique represents 25 years of friendship and a shared passion for the clothing business.

The name of the boutique honors Holly’s late mother, Ginger – affectionately known as “GG” – whose love of fashion and joyful spirit inspired the brand’s mission. A true “Fashionista”. GG believed style should be fun, welcoming and uplifting – a philosophy woven into every detail of the boutique.

“This new chapter is about more than launching a boutique,” shared Holly. “It’s about creating a space where women feel celebrated, encouraged and at home – just how my mom always made people feel. We’re so excited to connect even further with the community that we’ve always called home.”

GG Boutique offers a thoughtfully curated collection of contemporary women’s fashion and accessories, featuring sought-after brands including Elizabeth James, Freyrs Eyewear, Elan, Pinch, JBD, Risen Los Angeles, Finley, Lucyparis, Elle Grey and more. With warm hospitality, personalized styling, and an inviting atmosphere, Holly and Melanie aim to make every visit feel like catching up with old friends.

The grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, February 27, at The Factory in Franklin. The community is invited to stop by, meet the founders, explore the collections and celebrate.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday & Wednesday: 10a-6p

Thursday-Saturday: 10a-7p

Sunday: 12p-5p

The Factory at Franklin stands as a testament to the city’s industrial heritage. Originally a stove and later a mattress factory, this historic landmark was saved from demolition in 1996 and has since been reimagined as a premier travel destination, all while preserving its authentic charm with exposed brick, wooden beams and original factory windows. Spanning over 300,000 square feet and housing over 40 diverse businesses, The Factory combines retail shops, artisanal food vendors, creative studios, live entertainment and event venues. Owned and operated by Holladay Properties, The Factory welcomes more than half a million visitors a year on average. Beyond commercial ventures, The Factory at Franklin champions local nonprofit initiatives, including the Carousel of Dreams, reinforcing its role as a community cornerstone. This bustling hub offers an immersive experience where historical significance and modern energy converge, creating a must-visit destination in Tennessee.

