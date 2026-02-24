What’s New on HBO Max March 2026

HBO Max kicks off March with a massive lineup of classic films, new originals, returning favorites, March Madness tournament coverage, and live sports including NHL on TNT, college basketball, U.S. Soccer, MLB season opener, and AEW wrestling. More Entertainment News

March 1

42nd Street

5 Centimeters Per Second

A Lost Lady

A Stolen Life (1946)

A Woman’s Face

Above Suspicion

All the President’s Men

Along the Great Divide

Angel’s Egg

Arrow in the Dust

Badman’s Country

Blair Witch

Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Call Me by Your Name

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dance, Fools, Dance

Dancing Lady

Date Night

Date Night: Extended Edition

DTF St. Louis (HBO Original)

DTF St. Louis (With ASL) (HBO Original)

Ensign Pulver

Evan Almighty

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Flamingo Road

Gentleman Jim

Happy Death Day

Humoresque

In This Our Life

Jimmy the Gent

Juarez

Judy

Kid Galahad

Ladies They Talk About

Little Miss Sunshine

Lola Versus

Marked Woman

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Memento

Men (2022)

Miss Pinkerton

Mr. Skeffington

Old Acquaintance

Paid

Parachute Jumper

Payment on Demand

Satan Met a Lady

Special Agent (1935)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spring Breakers

Sunshine Cleaning

Susan and God

Sweet Bird of Youth

Swiss Army Man

That Certain Woman

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Blair Witch Project

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Burning Hills

The Corn Is Green

The Damned Don’t Cry

The Fighting 69th

The Final Destination (2009)

The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman Sing-Along

The Old Maid

The Purchase Price

The Secret Bride

The Star

The Terminator

The Woman on Pier 13

The Women (1939)

The Young Guns (1956)

This Woman Is Dangerous

Three on a Match

Till We Meet Again

V for Vendetta

Valley of the Sun

Vengeance Valley

When Ladies Meet

Winter Meeting

March 2

Tournament of Champions VII (Food Network)

March 3

Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Season 1 (HGTV)

Wild Vacation Rentals, Season 1 (HGTV)

March 4

100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 8 (Discovery)

March 5

Feds, Season 2 (ID)

Flavortown Food Fight, Season 1 (Food Network)

Hunt for the Missing: Chicago, Season 1 (ID)

The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1 (TLC)

March 6

Fackham Hall

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 207 (HGTV)

Women’s Hell, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 8

Asia (BBC)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 10 (TRVL)

Rooster, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 10

120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 1 (Discovery)

Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare (HBO Original)

The Ultimate Baking Championship, Season 1 (Food Network)

March 12

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew, Season 2

Save My Skin, Season 5 (TLC)

Work on the Wild Side, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

March 13

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 53 (Food Network)

Mira: Life After Divorce, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 14

The Kitchen, Season 40 (Food Network)

March 16

Born to Bowl (HBO Original)

Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Season 1 (HGTV)

March 17

Paranormal Revenge, Season 1 (TRVL)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: What Happened to Nancy Guthrie? (CNN Original)

March 18

7 Little Johnstons, Season 17 (TLC)

March 19

Assassination in the Valley of the Kings (Discovery)

Colosio: Political Assassination (HBO Original)

March 20

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 252 (HGTV)

March 21

The Pioneer Woman, Season 40 (Food Network)

March 22

Girl Meets Farm, Season 15 (Food Network)

Iyanu, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

The Comeback, Season 3 (HBO Original)

March 24

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: The Rise of Christian Nationalism (CNN Original)

March 25

Moonshiners True Crime & Shine, Specials (Discovery)

March 26

Boom Box: Beats and Betrayal

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 13 (Discovery)

March 27

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (Lionsgate)

Privileges, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 30

The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper: 50 Years of Apple (CNN Original)

March 31

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Immigration Crackdown: A Year of Enforcement (CNN Original)

MARCH MADNESS

March 17

First Four, TBD

March 18

First Four, TBD

March 19

Round 1, TBD

March 20

Round 1, TBD

March 21

Round 2, TBD

March 22

Round 2, TBD

March 26

Sweet 16, TBD

March 27

Sweet 16, TBD

March 28

Elite Eight, TBD

LIVE SPORTS & PAY-PER-VIEW

March 1

NHL on TNT: Vegas vs Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Women’s Big East – Connecticut vs St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

SheBelieves Cup: Canada vs Colombia, 2 p.m.

SheBelieves Cup: USWNT vs Argentina, 5 p.m.

March 2

Unrivaled Semifinals, 7:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.

March 3

NHL on TNT: Florida vs New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Men’s Big East – Seton Hall vs Xavier, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT: Tampa Bay vs Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

March 4

SheBelieves Cup: Argentina vs Colombia, 3:30 p.m.

SheBelieves Cup: USWNT vs Canada, 6:30 p.m.

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

Unrivaled Finals, 9:30 p.m.

March 7

Men’s Big East – Xavier vs Villanova, 12 p.m.

SheBelieves Cup: Argentina vs Canada, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Big 12 – Cincinnati vs TCU, 2 p.m.

SheBelieves Cup: USWNT vs Colombia, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Big East – Providence vs Georgetown, 8 p.m.

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

March 8

NHL on TNT: Minnesota vs Colorado, 2 p.m.

NHL on TNT: Boston vs Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

March 10

NHL on TNT: NY Islanders vs St Louis, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT: Edmonton vs Colorado, 10 p.m.

March 11

NHL on TNT: Washington vs Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

March 14

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

AEW Collision – Countdown to Revolution 2026, 10 p.m.

March 15

NHL on TNT: Toronto vs Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

AEW Revolution: Zero Hour, 7 p.m.

AEW PPV Revolution, 8 p.m.

March 17

NHL on TNT: Minnesota vs Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT: Tampa Bay vs Seattle, 10 p.m.

March 18

NHL on TNT: New Jersey vs NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

NHL on TNT: Dallas vs Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

March 20

All Out 2025 pay-per-view joins archives

March 21

AEW Collision – Slam Dunk Saturday 2026, 11 p.m.

March 22

AEW Collision – Slam Dunk Sunday 2026, 11 p.m.

March 24

NHL on TNT: Minnesota vs Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

March 25

NHL on TNT: NY Rangers vs Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

March 27

New challengers emerge for MJF’s World Championship as AEW Dynamite and Rampage from 2023 join the HBO MAX archives.

March 28

USMNT vs Belgium, 3:30 p.m.

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

March 31

USMNT vs Portugal, 7 p.m.

MLB Season Opener – NY Yankees vs Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

